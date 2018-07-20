Man accused of being gay robbed at gunpoint

A 21-year-old El Dorado man was held up at gunpoint on Thursday night by two men who accused him of being gay and relieved him of a gold-plated chain valued $300.

According to reports made to the police, at about 10 pm on Thursday, the victim was awaiting transportation near St Mary’s Anglican School, Eastern Road, Tacarigua when he was approached by two men armed with guns. One of the men said to him "we do not want no faggot in Trinidad so we robbing you." After being robbed of his chain the victim went to the Arouca Police Station and made a report.

A search was carried out for the two suspects to no avail. PC Ali of the Arouca police station is continuing enquiries.