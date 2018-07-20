Judge lifts injunction on police promotions

A HIGH Court judge has discharged an injunction which was hindering promotions in the Police Service.

Justice Joan Charles on Friday dismissed the injunction against acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams because it was unduly restrictive.

The injunction was granted in August 2017, and extended in September, of that year, in a judicial review claim brought by 12 acting sergeants, effectively stopping promotions within the Second Division.

Seeking to have the injunction lifted was Cpl Nina Rawlins who passed the promotion examination to the higher rank in 2008 and was successful at the promotion interviews in January 2015.

Rawlins was represented by Anand Ramlogan,SC, Alana Rambaran and Ganesh Saroop while Kiel Tacklalsingh and Setefan Ramkissoon appeared for the group of acting sergeants who were granted the injunction.

The State was also ordered to pay Rawlins' costs.