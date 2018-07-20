Hayde challenges CoP selection

Wayne Hayde.

FORMER police corporal Wayne Hayde, one of the candidates who applied for the post of Police Commissioner (CoP), has initiated legal action against the Police Service Commission (PSC) over its flawed selection and nomination process for the top cop position.

Hayde, who had been working overseas for the past two decades, applied for the post of CoP and in November and December, last year, was interviewed by the PSC.

Hayde’s attorney Fulton Wilson, in a pre-action protocol letter to PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad on Wednesday, described the actions of the PSC to take him off the short list of candidates, as “capricious, arbitrary and unfair.”

Wilson called on the PSC to immediately correct its actions and wants Hayde’s name to be put back on the merit list, and in a position which takes into account the actions of the PSC which led to his improper grading and omission from the list. According to Wilson, his client was not treated fairly by the PSC when it removed him from the short list for candidates for the CoP post.

He said according to information, 11 candidates were deemed suitable after the selection process was undertaken by auditing firm, KPMG. Five people were on the short list for the CoP position and six for deputy CoP (DCP). Those found suitable for the CoP position were Deodat Dulalchan, Gary Griffith, Stephen Williams, Hayde and Glen Hackett, in that order. Only four of them applied for the CoP post while Dulalchan and Phillip never applied for the top cop post but that of DCP.

“Our client has concluded that the PSC, after deliberations, removed our client and Mr Hackett from the shortlist while Mr Dulalchan and Mr Phillip were elevated to the merit list without proper explanation,” the letter said. Wilson pointed out that the PSC transmitted to the President that the merit list was still valid, and its chairman going on record to say that two people on the KPMG list were over the age of 60 and weren’t viable choices. “Our client was 60-years-old at the time of his application and therefore concluded that he was omitted based on that fact. There is no legal impediment for a person who is 60 years or over from applying for or being appointed to either of the posts as CoP or DCP and therefore our client concluded that he has been treated unfairly in this regard.” Wilson said age restrictions only applied to those initially recruited as constables under the Police Service Act, and pointed out that there have been instances where the retirement age of a police officer in the First Division has been extended beyond the age of 60. He also said the advertisement for the post of CoP did not include an age restriction, nor did the application form or documents supplied by KPMG. “The positions are contractual with stated contractual periods, and therefore fall outside of the office of indeterminate duration stated in section 2 of the Police Service Act Chap.15.01, so the mandatory age for either appointment or recruitment does not apply.” Wilson also said Hayde was invited to participate in the interviews and was provided with return tickets from Uganda, paid by the PSC, for him to do so.

The PSC also paid for Hayde’s stay at the Hyatt for the first interview.

“...It is inconceivable that the PSC (whose members had participated in both interviews and in other aspects of the assessment) knew or believed that our client was ineligible for appointment as CoP due to his age.” Wilson said the PSC’s decision to leave out Hayde’s name from the merit list was “legally wrong” and represented a breach of his right to fair and equitable treatment.

Government has rejected the merit list on the basis that the selection process was flawed. So far, it has rejected Dulalchan and Phillip’s nominations for the CoP post.