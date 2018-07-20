Garcia: No decision made

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

AFTER a meeting with principals, members of the Private Schools Association, Minister of Education and Finance, no decision has been made to increase the fees for private schools.

The association has been asking for an increased payment from the Education Ministry of $5,700 instead of the $1,200 per term for students assigned to their schools by the ministry.

Speaking with Newsday today, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the principals were asked to provide more information.

“Their request for an increase is a fair one. However, the quantum will be determined by the Minister of Finance. The matter is now spearheaded by the Minister of Finance at Cabinet.”

However, vice president of the association Anthony Mc Collin said the meetings have become very exhausting.