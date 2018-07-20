Diaz: ‘My brother does not remember anything’

THE brother of a Sangre Grande father of five, who was found with a severe gunshot wound to his face at his Coalmine, Sangre Grande home on February 26, denied yesterday that his brother is refusing to cooperate with the police.

Peter Diaz insisted that his brother has suffered memory loss and is unable to tell police officers what happened on the morning when his brother was found shot, and his sister-in-law dead in the master bedroom of their home.

Diaz said his brother still has pellets in his brain and on the left side of his head. Neurosurgeons removed part of his skull during surgery, the left side of his head is sunken and there is damage to the left side of his brain.

He said his brother is now unable to move his fingers to write notes although he was able to do so prior to the surgery.

Diaz said despite the public’s perception, he believes no fingers should be pointed at his brother. He said if his brother remembered what happened, he would not have withheld that information.