‘Deal with us or we will deal with you’ Maxi taxi drivers plan to push back

Incensed Maxi Taxi drivers who believe they have been ignored by government after government failing to remedy their concerns are planning a major push back from as early as next week.

Drivers who have been the victims of armed robberies and those fed up over the inability of government to provide maxi taxi hubs and others who have not been paid monies under the School Transport System are among those who have brought their concerns to the President of the Association of Maxi Taxis of Trinidad and Tobago Eon Hewitt.

Yesterday Hewitt told Newsday drivers are no longer prepared to endure the humiliation meted out to them by not only bandits but the authorities.

He said two drivers and passengers were robbed earlier this week but what astounded him the most was the driver of a red band maxi taxi and 23 of his passengers were kidnapped by an armed bandit who robbed him and the passengers of a quantity of cash, jewelery and other valuables.

He said “we always had the normal robberies, but to kidnap a driver and his passengers is more than crazy and the time has come for the government to step in and assist the drivers who perform yeoman service to transport members of the public to and from their various destinations”.

“The authorities must remember in order to reach the top of the step you have to use the bottom, We are at the bottom of the step. We have lost three drivers over the years, and we are still waiting on the minister of national security, government, police to offer condolences.”

Hewitt said that while patience is running out among the drivers he is adamant the constitution provides for his protection and that of the drivers.

“I believe in my constitution and my constitution tells me that the person who is supposed to protect me is the minister of national of security and by extension the government and the police.

Hewitt who represents more than 5,000 maxi taxi drivers said “We are waiting to see who will be approaching us to discuss our concerns, if we get no approaches we will deal with it as we see fit.”

He was however quick to point out that while the action will be drastic drivers care deeply for their passengers and while people may suggest a shut down of the transport system he is mindful of what it could to the average small man and woman.

“When you shut down the country there are poor people who need transport to take them where they want to go but something has to be done and people have to understand that we have to take some action”. Each route has their own president and they all agree the time has reached to send a message to the authorities.”

Hewitt said next Tuesday a symposium will be held at the Licensing Office in Caroni and the theme is “The Way Forward”. At the symposium Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan will be given an opportunity to address the problems being faced by maxi taxi drivers.

Hewitt reiterated “the disrespect is not only coming from the bandits but the Ministry of Education themselves which continue to fail to pay drivers since February and coupled with that we have drivers throughout the country who have to urinate at the side of the road and stand in pouring rain to hustle passengers because of the unavailability of proper facilities.”

Yesterday President of the Route Two Maxi Taxi Drivers Association Linus Phillip said he and his drivers are supporting any action which Hewitt plans “if action has to be taken action will be taken, we will support the president.”