Damaged cable in Miami affects TT internet and mobile

Fibre optics

Damage to a fibre optic cables in Miami, Florida has affected local internet and mobile services.

Local telecoms provider TSTT issued a statement shortly after 2 pm today, saying mobile, residential and business users of its internet service "will experience slow browsing speed intermittently over the next 12 hours while repairs are under way."

TSTT assured that every effort was being made by its international partners to restore full service in the shortest possible time.

The company also said it will provide updates as the status of the repairs progress.