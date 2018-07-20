Chung can’t save TT table tennis women Slow table tennis start at CAC

Rheann Chung

DESPITE a valiant effort from national number-one Rheann Chung, TT’s table tennis women’s team got off to a losing start yesterday on the opening day of the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia. TT went under to Dominican Republic and Mexico respectively.

Chung, a 33-year-old multiple national table tennis champion, won three singles matches against two teams – one against the Dominican Republic and the other against Mexico – but her teammates could not match her success.

Catherine Spicer opened TT’s account in a defeat to Eva Brito of the Dominican Republic 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5) in the first singles match. However, TT got back in the contest when Chung eased past her opponent, Esmerlyn Castro 3-0 (7-11, 11-13, 7-11).

Brittany Joseph challenged the third singles match for TT and suffered a swift 3-0 loss to the returning Brito.

The match lasted all of 11 minutes, with Brito winning 11-9, 11-7, 12-10. In the doubles match, Joseph joined with Spicer but TT again went under 3-1. After winning the first game 11-8, Joseph and Spicer lost their next three 4-11, 7-11 and 6-11.

After a couple hours rest, the three TT women were back in action against a stubborn Mexico team who are one of the tournament favourites.

Chung was the first in action for TT, and again impressed with a win. She outscored Alejandrina Mendez 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3).

Spicer was next in line, but she again found the going tough, losing 3-0.

The doubles segment followed and TT’s Joseph and Spicer, after winning the first game 11-4, suffered 9-11, 4-11 and 2-11 losses.

To keep TT’s hopes alive, Chung returned to action for her second shot at the singles and again won, this time 3-2 (11-6, 6-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8) in a gruelling encounter that lasted over half-hour.

At 2-2, the series went to the wire, but Mexico’s Yadira Silva was too strong for Joseph, winning 3-1.

Team TTO will be back in action today and is expected to face a tough test against the host team Colombia.

Colombia, in their two matches, defeated Mexico 3-2 and the Dominican Republic 3-1.

The events got underway yesterday following an opening ceremony held at the Roberto Melendez Stadium, in Barranquilla.

All 37 participating countries and territories were represented by their respective delegates. Forty sports are being played by nearly 6,000 athletes.

TT will be represented today with the continuation of the table tennis competition and the commencement of the swimming, cycling and volleyball events.