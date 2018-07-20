Carib Queen Jennifer Cassar has died

Carib Queen Jennifer Cassar died yesterday while recuperating at her Malabar home after surgery. She was revered by not only the Santa Rosa Carib community, but all Arimians.

Cassar was inaugurated as Carib Queen in August 2011. She had succeeeded the late Carib Queen Valentina Medina who had died in April that year. She openly embraced her Carib heritage and worked to ensure the lineage of the First Peoples.

A new queen will now have to be appointed.