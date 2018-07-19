Two held after bar robbery

ALMOST half an hour after a bar worker was held up at gunpoint and robbed of cash and a cell phone on Wednesday afternoon, police stopped a car with the two suspects, seized a fake gun and recovered the stolen items.

The woman said at about 1.20 pm she was at the People’s Bar at Hosein Trace and Williams Street, Lopinot when two men entered and announced a hold-up.

The bandits fled in a car, and the victim called E999 officers who issued an all-points bulletin to be on the lookout for the car.