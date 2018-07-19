Top cop assures, ‘we got you covered’

Acting CoP Stephen Williams

ACTING Commissioner of Police (CoP) Stephen Williams yesterday assured the public they have nothing to fear, regarding an incident which occurred in Beetham yesterday.

Speaking after the launch of the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) at the Hilton Trinidad, Williams said, “We have full coverage of that location with police officers around the highway, priority bus route, the main road. We have a heavy police presence. There is no issue of concern.”

Told there were reports of missiles being thrown at passing vehicles, Williams replied, “I have had no feedback on anyone being injured in the throwing of any missile.” He said the operation in Beetham, “is still on.” Speaking on the incident in which police shot dead Beetham resident Akile “Alkaline” Thomas Communications Minister Stuart Young said, “Unfortunately, (what happened in the Beetham) it is a symptom of what is happening in our society.” Young told reporters he received a report about the incident while he was on his way to the NCPP launch.The police were conducting an exercise in the Beetham early yesterday morning, Young said. He added, “The police and the TT Defence Force were preparing to go and deal with that. I hope they dealt with that properly.”