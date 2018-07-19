These teachers deserve support

THE EDITOR: I take this opportunity to highlight the sacrifice shown by the teachers and other staff at the Success Laventille Secondary School. They deserve the highest commendation and support because of their steadfast commitment and dedication to their students, despite the frequent incidents of crime near the school.

I listened to two members of the Parent-Teacher Association praising these teachers while speaking on a television morning programme this week. They also talked about the efforts of the PTA to engage residents to change the culture of the community so that the school doors remain open and students attend classes daily.

Their bravery and determination to continue to engage the criminal elements, school administration, police and all other partners will not only change the culture of the school but the community eventually. These silent heroes deserve the support of all citizens.

JEREMY HARRIS, Diego Martin