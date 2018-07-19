Strong PNM, Muslim ties

PNM’s Belmont East candidate, Nicole Young, has her hand lifted in victory by Stuart Young at the PNM’s office, Pelham Street, Belmont on Monday night.

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young disagreed with views that a fallout with members of the Muslim community resulted in the People’s National Movement (PNM) narrowly losing the Barataria district to the United National Congress (UNC) by 108 votes in Monday’s by-election there. “I have seen that suggestion and that narrative being driven by certain persons,” Young told reporters, after the launch of the National Crime Prevention Programme at the Hilton Trinidad.

Saying “every creed and race finds an equal place in the PNM”, Young added, “That also translates into religion.” He said the PNM “has always played a very important part with the Muslim community and we intend to continue doing so.” Young observed, “It is always unfortunate when people try to divide the society based on issues of race and religion.” With lessons to be learnt coming out of every election, Young said, “The PNM is far from being in any panic mode over it whatsoever.”

He noted Monday’s by-elections in Barataria and Belmont East took place in two out of approximately 130 electoral districts and the PNM is “a government in mid-term.” Against this background, Young said, “We take it for what it is and we continue to move on and govern TT.”

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi observed, “ A by-election is a micro-reflection in a circumstance.” He said the facts show the “ vote in Barataria was pretty much the same as the 2016 (local government) vote.” This, Al-Rawi continued, meant “there is no loss of ground of the PNM there.” Expressing his personal view that the UNC “has milked the anti-terrorism bill for political purpose,” Al-Rawi said, “The fearmongering amongst the Muslim community, I think on a by-election, is not necessarily a full swing on a local government election or on a general election.”

While there must be reflection by all participants in the by-elections, Al-Rawi said, “The Government’s powder is dry and if you think for one minute you think we are leaving that powder dry and undischarged...think again.”