State’s blunder in Dana case

ANOTHER blunder by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has led to its appeal of a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the gang charges against former LifeSport coordinator Rajaee Ali and nine others, being rescheduled to a date to be fixed.

Thursday's hearing of the State’s magisterial appeal against Ali and the others lasted less than five minutes at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

Presiding over the brief hearing on Thursday were Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Rajendra Narine.

The abrupt adjournment of the case was the result of an error on the part of the Office of the DPP which filed the appeal three days outside the prescribed time for doing so.

From as early as 8 am, Knox and Pembroke Streets, which surrounds the Hall of Justice, were blocked off by police as ten of the accused were brought to court.

The foyer on the third floor where the appeal courts are located was blocked off and a security scanner placed outside the west court.

Ali and the others were then brought up in groups of two through the public elevators, not the prisoners stairwell. Police in riot gear took up position at the judges’ entrance into the court as well as on the third floor.

The appeal of the magistrate’s decision was the result of a previous blunder by the Office of the DPP in the laying of the charges.

Seetahal was shot dead behind the wheel of her SUV while driving along Hamilton Holder Street, Woodbrook, on May 4, 2014, as she was returning home from an Ariapita Avenue casino.

A year later, Ali and his brothers Ishmael and Hamid Ali, brothers Devaughn and Stephan Cummings, Ricardo Stewart, Earl Richards, Kevin Parkinson, Leston Gonzales, Roget Boucher, and Gareth Wiseman were charged with her murder, and gang charges.

Three others - David Ector, Deon Peters and Ali’s wife Stacy Griffith - were charged as gang members, but not with Seetahal’s murder.

Ector, who was killed last week, and Peters were freed as they had not been charged with murder.

The gang charge against Ali and his wife was not dismissed since Ali was charged with being a gang leader, and Griffith with benefiting from the gang’s activity. The couple are still before the court on those charges.

Appearing for the State are special prosecutor Travers Sinanan and Assistant DPP Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar while defence attorneys Criston J Williams and Mario Merritt represent for Ali and the others.