Rape victim uses cell phone to outwit armed ex-lover Police track car to lonely road

QUICK thinking on the part of a woman after she was kidnapped and raped by her ex-boyfriend led to police tracking the man's car and arresting him during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The woman who lives in Mayaro told police that on Tuesday afternoon she was asked by the man to accompany him to Trincity to complete a business transaction. The couple had split recently and the woman petitioned the courts and got a restraining order against him.

The woman said she agreed to accompany the man, following which he was supposed to drop her back home. However, the man pointed a gun at the woman and took her to a lonely road in Mayaro where he raped her. Afterward, he kept her in the car and said he would kill her.

She managed to convince him to take her home to bathe and put on a fresh change of clothing. As he kept his gun trained on her in the house, the woman managed to mute then hide her cellphone inside her clothing. They then left.

He drove her into a forest along an unlit, lonely road, all the while telling her if he could not have her for himself, no one else could and that he would murder her.

The woman secretly called the police on the cellphone and then begged the man to tell her why he had raped her and wanted to kill her. Unknown to him, the police were listening. After getting enough clues from him as to his car's location, the police swung into action.

Several officers went in search along various lonely tracks and roads in Mayaro, based on the information they secretly got and during the early morning hours on Wednesday, they found the car. Police said the man appeared stunned when he saw the officers surround his cars with guns drawn. He surrendered meekly.

Officers seized the man's gun and he was taken to the Mayaro Police station and placed in a cell while the woman was treated at the district health centre and then reunited with her loved ones. The woman's loved ones later praised the police for their diligence in rescuing her. Investigations are ongoing.