Privy Council sends Sacha Singh's case back to High Court

Businesswoman Sacha Singh

FIVE Privy Council judges have sent back to the High Court a case involving a townhouse management company and businesswoman Sacha Singh.

As a result of the Privy Council’s ruling, the High Court will now have to reconsider its decision to order Singh to remove additions to her Rainbow Court, Sunrise Park, Trincity townhouse.

Singh was accused by Rainbow Court Townhouses - a company hired by Home Construction Ltd to manage the units - of breaching her lease for one of the townhouses by carrying out construction work inside and outside without approval.

Rainbow Court Townhouses (RCT) claimed the work done by Singh altered the appearance of the townhouse.

The local appellate court, in May 2016, upheld a previous decision of Justice Charmaine Pemberton who ruled that RCT was entitled to obtain summary judgement against Singh.