Parking meters coming for POS, Sando

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the post cabinet media briefing held at the diplomatic center St Anns. Photo: Rohan Sinanan

FRUSTRATED motorists finding difficulty to get a park in the capital city may have an eventual reprieve as an expression of interest will be issued by Government for the provision of parking meters in Port of Spain and San Fernando, reported Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

He was speaking Thursday at the post-Cabinet media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

He said Cabinet on Thursday took the decision for the expression of interest which will be done "very soon" and see his ministry doing a pilot project for parking meters in the two cities. He added there were plans to then extend the parking meters to other major towns in Trinidad and hopefully Tobago.

Sinanan also reported that Cabinet agreed on the start of the Waterfront project in San Fernando with the widening of the Lady Hailes Avenue and the inclusion of a boardwalk and a bypass road for that project. He said the project included a bike path and very soon the ministry will unveil the coastal work to be done by the ministry.

"So it is a project we are really looking forward to at the Ministry of Works and we expect to have boots on the ground within the next two months on this project."