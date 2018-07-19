Opposition presents ‘devastating’ Galleons Passage report

Opposition senator Wade Mark

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark says a report, allegedly from maritime classification society Lloyd's Register Singapore office, showed more than almost 60 confirmed defects with the Galleons Passage and reiterated his call for a criminal and forensic audit into the acquisition of the vessel. The authenticity of the report, however, could not be confirmed up to news time.

He presented some of the findings of the report during a media conference on Wednesday at Office of the Opposition Leader, Port of Spain.

He said the 36-page report from Lloyd's Register Marine and published July 2018 was commissioned by Lloyd's Register technical support office of Singapore and was done at the request of the new owners of the vessel. He added it was done to determine gaps in the vessel's current arrangement regarding the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

Mark said the study showed 92 confirmed defects and 59 items that could not be confirmed due to insufficient information. The defects of non-compliance and major gaps were in fire safety and damage stability for which the cost impact to remedy would be significant. He also said there was an issue with the water tight doors and bulkheads which either did not exist or do not meet standards.

"Let them say this is fake news. Nonsense, foolishness. That is (Finance Minister Colm Imbert's) mantra."

He invited the Prime Minister and his "merry men and women" to travel on the vessel from Port of Spain to Scarborough and back.

"Let them test the waters before you put any ordinary citizen life at risk."

Mark said the report was devastating and showed the Government was trying to mamaguy and fool the people. He recalled Imbert had said in Parliament that the Galleons Passage had received a category one status from Lloyd's Register.

Mark said: "Well ladies and gentlemen this is Lloyd's. This is the real Lloyd's. This is not fake Lloyd's."

Asked by the media if Lloyd's Register was contacted to confirm the authenticity of the report Mark said it was not but it was received from "credible sources." Asked if the report said when the inspection was conducted Mark said he was not seeing the date when it was carried out.

"But if this report is not an authentic report Lloyd's of London will tell you (if it is) an authentic report."

He said if it is not true the Government will deny and Lloyd's did not do the report then they will deny it.

Multiple attempts to contact Imbert and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan by phone yesterday were unsuccessful.