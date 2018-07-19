Lopinot man shot at Historical Park, 3 detained

A 29-year-old Lopinot man was shot at the Lopinot Historical Park last night. Police later arrested three suspects all in their twenties.

Police said that at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, a report was made of gunshots being fired at the park. When officers arrived they were told that Alton Salina was already taken to the Arima Hospital. He was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

He was heavily sedated by doctors and police were unable to get a statement from him. However, officers later received information about the shooting and arrested three suspects who are assisting Arouca police in the shooting investigation.

In an unrelated incident, at about 10 pm, Kareem Isaac, 20, of La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz was walking along Cipriani Street, San Juan when he felt a burning sensation to both legs.

He then realised that he was shot and called out to passers-by who took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. San Juan police are investigating.