Longdenville teen nursing gunshot wounds

A 16-YEAR-OLD Longdenville boy was shot in the right hand and right leg while liming with friends at Gopaul Street, Enterprise on Wednesday night. Police recovered ten spent shells at the scene.

According to reports made to police, at about 10.30 pm, the boy of La Mont Street was liming when shots were fired at him. He managed to run off but was shot twice.

Police investigators said he was recently threatened by members of a gang and one of his relatives was shot in the buttocks and legs last month at Lamont Street. Up to press time, no arrest was made. The teen was treated at hospital and discharged.