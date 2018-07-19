Golden Lane man choked to death on his vomit

Christo Henry, 25, of Golden Lane Tobago, who was found dead at a guesthouse in Canaan last Friday, died from choking on his vomit, Assistant Comissioner of Police Garfield Moore told Newsday Tobago on Tuesday evening.

An autopsy was conducted on the body at the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday morning. According to police reports, Henry’s lifeless body was found hours after he checked into a guesthouse at Silk Cotton Trace in Canaan. Police said Henry checked into the guesthouse on Thursday around 7pm and was discovered unresponsive by a worker around 6am the next morning. Police attached to the Crown Point police station were contacted and Henry was subsequently pronounced dead by a district medical officer.