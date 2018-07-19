Domestic violence victim cries out

LICKS: Ramrajie Chance points to a wound on her neck left by a man who allegedly frequently beats her, at her Penal home.

Single mother Ramrajie Chance is appealing to police to step up their efforts to arrest a man she alleges continuously breaches a protection order and beats her in front of her young children every night.

Showing multiple scars from past beatings including bite marks on her arm and forehead and a chop wound on her shoulder, Chance said the man is terrorising her. The protection order and a restraining order, ordering the man to stay 100 metres from Chance, were granted by a magistrate last Friday.

Within hours, the man breached the order, beating Chance in front of the children before stripping himself naked and threatening to kill the children. He was arrested that night and spent the weekend in police custody but released on bail on Monday. He allegedly beat Chance again that night and again on Tuesday night.

The family shot into the national spotlight in 2017 when they had to be rescued from their home as flood water left them marooned following Tropical Storm Bret.

In an interview with Newsday at her Penal home, Chance said she calls the police every time the man violates the order but when they arrive the man hides in bushes surrounding her home until they leave.

“It is too much for me, I just want a little bit of peace with my children and no matter what he says when he reaches in front the magistrate, he coming right back here to beat me when court finish,” she said. “Monday the magistrate told him he cannot stay close to where I am living and he lied and said he will stay in Moruga.”

She said the man is staying with neighbours and waits until nighttime to harass and attack her. “When he came and beat me and I call the police and they leave to go, he will wait a while and then start pelting down the house with beer bottles and cussing us from the bush.”

If you are willing to assist the family, please contact the Newsday South Bureau at 607-4929 ext 4232.