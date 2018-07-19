Dillon: ‘We will never surrender’

Ministerof National Security Edmund Dillon.

“WE will never surrender. For us, failure will never be an option.” National Security Minister Edmund Dillon made this declaration addressed the launch of the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) at the Hilton Trinidad yesterday. Dillon identified the establishment of a Prison Service Intelligence Unit and the roll out of additional municipal police officers amongst the major elements of the programme.

On the former, Dillon said, “We believe and we have found that the prisons provide a great deal of intelligence.” On the latter, Dillon said the NCPP will be rolled out in the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, the Diego Martin Corporation and in Tobago. This will coincide with moves to increase municipal police officers in the 14 local government corporations in Trinidad.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said the municipal police force is “the first and closest responder” to any crimes. The municipal police force in Port of Spain will be increased to 200 officers in Port of Spain and “100 in every other municipality on a phased basis.” Hosein said there are currently 255 municipal police officers. Next month, a batch of 226 applicants will begin training to join the municipal police force. “They are expected to enter into the service by December.”

Hosein said the Service Commission Department and the Statutory Authorities Service Commission are working with the ministry to “expedite the recruitment and interviewing of these applicants.” He added the Education Ministry has granted use of the old Marabella West Secondary School as a training ground for these applicants. With respect to rehabilitation, Dillon said the establishment of an electronic monitoring system (ankle bracelet system) will come on-stream soon. He indicated that tender evaluation is in progress.

Speaking afterwards with reporters, Dillon said, “If we look at all the communities throughout TT and we identify the issues, we will look at preventing crime. The mindset of those bent on committing crime from committing crime in the first place.” He explained the NCPP is being done together with “the hard approach, the law enforcement approach.” The latter, Dillon continued, includes efforts by the Police Service and Defence Force to combat the entry of illegal guns into TT and remove them from the streets. Dillon said there is no fixed cost for the NCPP. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the NCPP is “very akin to the work that we are leading in the countering violent extremism.” Al-Rawi disclosed, “ We have taken seven to eight institutions...Hedaya, European Union, Round Table from the US Embassy and we are actively involved in a massive countering violence extremism on the ground community project.” He added, “We have allowed these things to be grown organically from the community’s point” Al-Rawi was surprised at Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan’s non-attendance,given that UNC MPs in Central Trinidad have complained about rising crime in their constituencies.