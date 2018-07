Beetham man shot 10 times

Beetham teenager Akiel Thomas was shot 10 times.

The bullets shattered some of his organs and caused internal bleeding resulting in death minutes after he was shot.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday by pathologist Dr Eslyn Mc Donald-Burris and witnessed by investigator acting ASP Rawle Ramdeo of the Port of Spain CID.