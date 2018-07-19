Bassarath: Regional youth tourney a stepping stone

TTCB president Azim Bassarath

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath has told the region’s best Under-17 cricketers they are the inheritors of the rich legacy of West Indies cricket who are destined to achieve great results in the future.

He declared that the present is the best time to be a West Indies cricketer in any of the three formats of the game and expressed confidence that the success of the just concluded CWI Under-17 Championship was a clear vindication of the regional development programme.

The TTCB chief was at the time speaking at the closing ceremony and prize distribution function for the regional tournament on Tuesday night at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Bassarath said it was a privilege once again for the TTCB to host the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Championship which he said has come to a successful end.

“In the end, we have much to be pleased and satisfied with as we close another memorable chapter in regional cricket, highlighting arguably the most important age-group cricketers in the development programme of Cricket West Indies,” Bassarath said.

He first thanked all those who contributed to making the tournament a big success, starting with the organizing committee led by Dudnath Ramkessoon, the TTCB cricket operations officer.

In focusing on the budding stars of tomorrow, he described the Under-17 cricketers as “the cream of the present cricket crop” and “the most important group of regional cricketers.”

“Gathered here this evening at the National Aquatic Centre, the future of West Indies cricket is well represented. Having graduated from the formative Under-15 programme, you all are in the midst of developing your craft and skill.

“The next step is the Under-19s, which will determine whether you successfully transition to the regional team, as the opportunities are abundant in the Test arena, the T20 format, the 50-Overs Game, and the ‘A’ or ‘B’ teams,” Bassarath said.

He said each of the avenues presented an exciting opportunity to further refine their talent and ability, as they work on preparing physically and mentally for the task ahead in cementing their role in the struggle to place West Indies cricket back on top of the international ladder.

“As we have seen during the past week, our region continues to produce cricketers of a very high caliber, from Guyana on the South American mainland; right here in the twin republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Barbados, both the Windward and Leeward Islands, and Jamaica to the north.

“Every territory has an undisputed claim to a rich legacy of producing stars who have shone brightly on the world stage, so there is no barrier for you to do the same and replicate the glory of yester-year and bring pride and glory to the region.

“Your history lessons would certainly have included the spectacular exploits of Brian Lara, Sir Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd, Courtney Walsh, Joel Garner, Colin Croft, Andy Roberts, Gordon Greenidge, Jimmy Adams, the three Ws --- Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes, and Clyde Walcott --- to name just a few,” Bassarath said.

“Just like you, these gifted and blessed sons of the soil rose from their humble beginnings, took a bat and ball in their hands and performed magic which mesmerized the world and left us with unforgettable memories.

“You all are poised to follow in their illustrious footsteps and it is an assignment you should grasp with both hands and hold on with your dear life as you strive to make a life-long career out of cricket,” said.