Bank advertises house for sale 4 months after murder

MURDERED: School teacher Margaret Guevarra.

FOUR months after Sangre Grande school teacher Margaret Guevarra was found dead in the master bedroom of her home, the Home Mortgage Bank has advertised her four-bedroom house for sale.

The ad was placed in the daily newspapers on June 18 and sources said the asking price for sale of the house is $1.2 million.

Guevarra’s relatives said the mother of five took out a mortgage from the bank two years ago to build her house.

They said each month Guevarra would pay her loan on time, but after her death, the loan went into arrears.

According to the ad, the house at LP 53 Mandillon Road, Coalmine, Sangre Grande is a two-storey single family residence on 10,000 square feet of freehold land. The building area is 3,095 square feet.

The first floor consists of four bedrooms inclusive of a master bedroom, two bathrooms and balcony – total size of upper floor, 1170 square feet – while the ground floor has a living room, kitchen, dining room, study, storeroom, laundry room and car port.