5K to raisefunds for school supplies

ONE Love Charity Trinidad is a non-profit group that is partnering with Rainbow Warriors to host a Colour 5K race and after-cooler lime to raise funds for a back-to-school collection drive.

This first annual fundraiser will bring together friends, families supporters, athletes and orphanages –which the group support, on August 4 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando. Gates will open at 2 pm but the cooler lime is from 7-10 pm.

Bins will be available on the day for collection of stationery supplies for the charity’s back-to-school drive. The items will be distributed to families in need.

One Love Charity Trinidad says it aims to even the playing field for disadvantaged children.

Participants for the 5K race are encouraged to register in advance to receive reduced rates and to be as creative as possible through wearing costumes or group gear, the organisers said in a media release. Registration can be done at www.onelovett.org or at Computerist Mobile Ltd, Gulf City Mall, La Romaine or contact 652-8000 . The deadline for registration is July 31 and registration is $120 for adults and $70 for children.

Running enthusiasts and all One Love Charity supporters can participate or attend the event to help raise funds and awareness. Participants can form a team, bringing together friends and family members to challenge themselves to complete the course and enjoy the after-lime, said a media release.

The Colour 5K is a family-friendly event. Winners in each age group will be recognised in an awards ceremony at the end of the race. The day’s festivities will also include various forms of entertainment, music and a warm-up Zumba session.

For more info or to volunteer, register or become a sponsor, visit www.onelovett.org or Facebook page One Love Trinidad.