Walkover willbenefit others

THE EDITOR: In spite of his critics, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan is providing a “water taxi walkover” that will not only benefit passengers but people who visit the well-known Breakfast Shed.

Though it is long overdue, the walkover is expected to be completed in less than nine months. It is promised to be equipped with elevators, staircase and ramp so that commuters will be on time.

The water taxi is an affordable ride, taking passengers sailing across the Gulf of Paria safe and sound to San Fernando. This is a treasure to all of us.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE via e-mail