UNC increased 200 per cent in Belmont East’ Mark: Don’t be despondent

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and senator Wade Mark.

ALTHOUGH the United National Congress (UNC) lost the Belmont East seat in Monday’s by-election, it increased its votes by 200 per cent while the People’s National Movement (PNM) dropped 18 per cent, says UNC Belmont East coordinator Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

He was speaking with supporters at the UNC’s campaign office at Belmont Circular Drive on Monday night after it was announced the PNM’s Nicole Young had defeated the UNC’s Lianna Babb-Gonzales for the Belmont East seat.

Mark expressed thanks to all the workers, warriors and soldiers who had laboured and toiled to make Belmont a better place.

“You have played your role. You have played your part. You have made your contribution.

“The longest journey begins with the first step.”

He said when the party contested the 2016 local government election in Belmont East the UNC received 49 votes but with the support of the team this year the party received 151.

“A 200 per cent increase over our performance in 2016.”

He added the district was not a UNC stronghold but a PNM stronghold. He said in 2016 the PNM received 724 votes but this year people demonstrated how they are fed up with the PNM by giving them 594 votes, an 18 per cent drop.

“So my brothers and sisters I want you not to be despondent. This is a battle we may have lost. In the long run we might not have been successful in capturing the Belmont East seat but the battle is only starting. The war is going to come when they call the local (government) elections in November 2019.

“By that time we would have learned from our experiences here and we are going to be organised better, we going to be stronger and by that time my brothers and sisters I have no doubt in mind we will take Belmont East when the next local government election is held.”