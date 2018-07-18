Two robbed by gun-toting bandit in maxi

A Gasparillo woman and a Diego Martin man were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night while exiting a red band maxi.

The two were travelling in the maxi, heading West, when Huggins signalled to the driver to stop at the Saman tree close to the Carib brewery.

As Huggins and Carter were about to exit the maxi taxi, a gunman who was posing as a passenger pointed a gun at them and robbed them of a total of $1870, a Samsung phone valued $1500 and a handbag.

The man then ran along the bus route and escaped. Huggins and Carter made a report to the St Joseph police, who are hoping to secure CCTV footage from the nearby brewery.