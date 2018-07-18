TTPS: Serious crimes against children down

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

SERIOUS crime against children have been trending downwards for this year, the Child Protection Unit (CPU) has reported. For this year, 878 reports of serious crime committed against children were made to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the TT Police Service (TTPS).

Speaking today at the weekly police briefing at the police headquarters in Port of Spain, acting Supt Sharon Gomez-Cooper said this 878 reported cases means a 12 per cent decrease in reports of serious crime when compared to 1,006 made in the corresponding period in 2017.

“Sexual touching and sexual penetration continue to be the most prevalent. There were 140 reports of sexual touching and 348 reports of sexual penetration, for the period under review in 2018, versus 119 and 351 such reports respectively, in 2017.”