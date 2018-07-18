Tourism Minister welcomes automated passport system

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell

The newly-installed Automated Border Control Kiosk System at TT's two international airports has earned praise from Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.

The system uses facial recognition and collects users’ fingerprints. It also verifies the validity of travel documents by checking these documents against an international database of photos, passports and ID cards.

Mitchell said, "The potential for reduced time spent in lengthy Immigration lines and the possibility for families to be processed together, will be a pleasant and welcomed upgrade to this country’s existing entry-processing process for both tourists and returning residents to our shores in the not too distant future.

"These benefits, though simple, add up when one is making an assessment of their experience when visiting a foreign country or returning home."

Mitchell was commenting on the July 16 launch of 12 kiosks at the Immigration Hall, Piarco International Airport, Piarco.