Taxicab society receives customer service charter

St Christopher's Taxicab Co-operative Society Limited has been given a customer service charter by the Tourism Ministry, but it came as no surprise to president of the organisation Winston Mahabir.

He said it was recognition of the service for which they are known, and said it also sent a signal of where the organisation is heading.

"We are not are regular service, we are ambassadors and we have no qualms in letting the public know that that's what we are, and this would send the message out there," Mahabir told Newsday.

He said the charter was offered to the organisation by the ministry, and was eager to "utilise it for everything that it was worth."