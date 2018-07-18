Suspect in murder, attempted suicide under police guard

POSGH

A 44-year-old Sangre Grande gardener, who police suspect shot and killed his wife at their home on February 26, remained at the Port of Spain General Hospital today under police guard and is yet to be interviewed by homicide officers.

The father of five is being kept in a confined area of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is being treated for wounds he received when he allegedly attempted suicide after killing his wife.

The police said due to the man’s extensive facial injuries, he still cannot speak, but can communicate through writing.

They added that while he can write, he refuses to respond to police questions.

Homicide officers said “we have to find a way to get him to communicate with us so that we can bring closure to this investigation”.