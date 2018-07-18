Surviving therainy season

THE EDITOR: The rainy season has come and floods will be the order of the day and night. No government has done anything tangible to prevent flooding.

The dwellers must remedy the bad habits of clogging drains and causing flooding.

Houses must be planned and built to survive flooding, rain and bad weather.

There must be a good drainage system to deter flood water.

The Government must play a pivotal role in controlling flooding in both the capital and country.

AHAMAD KHAYYAM, Curepe