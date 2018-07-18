Prisons commissioner appeals to YTC escapee

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson yesterday appealed to Youth Training Centre Escapee, Mason Ramjassingh, to surrender.

Ramjassingh escaped last Saturday around 9 pm while being escorted along with other prisoners to a Best Village engagement at the National Academy of the Performing Arts.

Prison guards realised Ramjassingh was missing when they carried out a head count and quickly called the Port-of-Spain CID and the Western Division.

A search was conducted but the Ramjassingh was not found.

Police said it is possible that the escape was premeditated, and that Ramjassingh probably arranged for someone to meet him after the escape.

Investigators searched the Diego Martin home of the man’s grandmother, but he was not found.