PNM, UNC candidates look ahead

DESPITE having different political fortunes on Monday night, People’s National Movement (PNM) Belmont East candidate Nicole Young and her United National Congress (UNC) rival Liana Babb-Gonzales have one thing in common. Both of them are looking ahead to the future.

Young was elected Belmont East councillor with 594 votes. Babb-Gonzales received 151 votes. The Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Belmont East candidate Felicia Holder received 51 votes.

Young told Newsday she was elated about her victory. She said she was determined to “hit the ground running.” Even before she is officially sworn in as a member of the Port of Spain City Corporation, Young said she has begun conversations with different stakeholders about some of the plans she articulated during the campaign. One of those plans is for the establishment of a homework centre in Belmont East.

As an immediate priority, Young said she will be part of clean-up efforts in the community, removing election posters and other election paraphenalia. Young added she has spoken with other members of the corporation and is looking forward to her new role in local government.

Babb-Gonzales said she was heartened at the number of people who came out to vote for her. Speaking with Newsday at the UNC’s campaign office on Monday night, Babb-Gonzales said, “”I feel good that I win the hearts of the people and that we were able to triple the amount (of votes) this time.”

She was confident that “in the future we will be able to win even more.” Pledging to contine to work for the people of Belmont East, Babb-Gonzales expressed hope that Young would continue to walk in the district while she is councillor and “until I come and take the seat.”

She was confident of contesting the district in next year’s local government elections.