PM misses NCPP launch

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister missed today's launch of the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) at the Hilton Trinidad. The NCPP has been highlighted as one of the major initiatives being undertaken by the Government to curb crime in the country.

Speaking on Dr Rowley's behalf, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said the PM wanted to be present, but a matter which arose at the last minute resulted in his attendance. Young said the PM extended his apologies to all who attended the event, for his absence.

Young said the Opposition was invited to the NCPP launch but chose not to attend. "Crime is not about politics," he said. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was surprised by the Opposition's absence. Recalling Opposition MPs in Central Trinidad have been complaining about rising crime in their constituencies, Al-Rawi said increasing municipal police officers in Chaguanas was one of the measures included in the NCPP. The Opposition was scheduled to hold a news conference at the Opposition Leader's Office in Port of Spain at 2 pm today.