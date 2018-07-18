Maxi driver abducted at gunpoint, robbed

A gun-toting bandit boarded a red band maxi taxi in Arima on Monday night and asked to be taken to Arouca.

He then abducted the driver and seven passengers after directing the driver to a lonely road leading to Windy Hill, Arouca, where he robbed all his victims of cash, cell phones and other valuables.

The gunman was joined by an another robber who was waiting on the lonely road to assist his partner in crime.

At about 9 pm on Monday, reports made to the police state Anderson LaFoucade picked up the gunman and seven passengers at the Arima Maxi Taxi Stand. When the driver reached close to Lopinot Junction, the suspect pulled out a gun and announced a holdup.

LaFoucade said he was robbed of $800. After being robbed, other passengers in the maxi taxi, who he said were terrified, were ordered to hand over cash, cell phones, jewelery and other valuables.