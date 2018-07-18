Grande Chairman: Gold- plated coffin may be looted

Terry Rondon

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon says bandits who are aware that there is a gold-plated coffin at the Foster Road cemetery containing jewelery and other valuables may now seize the opportunity to remove the items and sell it for quick cash.

Rondon said no one except relatives of the deceased knew that Chandroutie Boodoo was buried in a gold-plated coffin and her jewelery was also secured in the coffin, but with publicity surrounding the exhuming of her body on Tuesday, the information is now out.

On Tuesday the husband of Boodoo, Cornelus O’Donell, along with other relatives witnessed the exhuming of Boodoo’s body from her grave site.