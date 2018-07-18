Families in Action:Be advocates for change in TT

DIONNE GUISCHARD, CEO of Families in Action, on Tuesday, encouraged teenagers to be advocates for change.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Youth Leadership Academy Programme, hosted by Families in Action in collaboration with Scotiabank, Guischard also encouraged them to not only set goals, but achieve them and help other young people to do the same.

“We need to create a generation of advocates for change. Some may not get in the social sector or be an engineer, but that does not stop you from being advocates for change.

“You are now equipped with skill sets, and I am happy to see you all leave and go forth and do the work to be the change in TT.

“Work with others, help others go forward. On our part, we are going to revisit the programme to work on how we reach more youth to engage in the programme, and how the programme can impact lives of the youth in TT.”

Meanwhile, Scotiabank Foundation director Peter Ghany said while the country is in challenging times, parents play a critical role in the development of their children.

He said although the programme was for five days and very challenging, without the help of parents, the students would not have been successful to reach the end of the programme.

“I thank you for all of your support and, I congratulate you the parents and students. I trust all students will apply what you have learnt to your everyday lives.

“This programme will not be possible without the dedication of the Youth Education Department and Families in Action.

“I want to thank all of you for sharing our vision to help young leaders become successful adults. I was particularly pleased to see social responsibility was included in this year’s programme.

“As we mentioned at the opening, helping others less fortunate than ourselves is an important characteristic in effective leadership.”

Ghany encouraged the students to find a cause which is dear to them and network with each other for support in improving their personal situation and, building a better place in TT.

Twenty-five students from various secondary schools between the age group of 14 to 16 received certificates of accomplishment, and Scotiabank starter account certificates.