Cops who mistakenly shot robbery victim cleared

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Port-of-Spain Divisional Task Force officers who mistakenly shot robbery victim Kurt short at Laventille on June 30 last month have been cleared of any breach of police duties. The officers were asked to submit reports on the shooting, and based on the information provided, senior officers decided that there is no premeditated intent by the officers to cause any harm to Short.

Short, who was shot twice, once by the bandit and a second time by the police, has been discharged from hospital and checks yesterday revealed that he has not made any report or complaint to the Professional Standards Bureau.

Yesterday, head of the Port-of-Spain Division, acting Snr Spt Florice Hodge-Griffith said the officers are on duty and are not being probed for any misconduct.

She admitted that there was still an internal probe which is yet to be completed.