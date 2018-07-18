Citizens fed-up with crime

Murdered Uber driver Christopher Mohammed.

More than 1,200 people are expected to flood the streets of St James because they are fed-up with the upsurge crime situation in TT.

Speaking to Newsday today, Gregory Sankar, uncle of the late Uber driver Christopher Mohammed, said his family are collaborating with Building TT to host a "Peace Walk."

He said the ‘Peace Walk’ is expected to send a robust message to those in authority, are no longer willing to accept the words, "The investigations are on going".

“We want to show those who have the powers that we are unhappy and they need to speed up the process in which they deal with murder cases in this country. Murders cases need to be solved. People need closure."

The walk will start from the corner of Ethel Street and Mucurapo Road, on Saturday from 9am to 11 am. Those attending are asked to wear white.