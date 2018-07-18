Amcham TT praises Govt on border control system

Newly launched Automated Border Control System by the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Piarco International Airport, VIP Lounge.

THE AMERICAN Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham TT) has praised Government and relevant ministries for the introduction of the new automated border control system at the Piarco International Airport.

"We believe this is a step in the right direction as we move towards the digital transformation of the TT economy."

In a release Amcham TT said in November 2017 the chamber made the call for installing self-service kiosks after incoming passengers experienced long hours of waiting at the airport.

"Incidences such as these reflect negatively on the country and may have an adverse effect on other areas such as business and leisure travel, both of which are integral to our nation’s economy."

Amcham TT said the new system will also aid in the speed and efficiency of operations at the major port of entry, especially during times of heightened traffic coming through the airport such as the July/August vacation period and Carnival.

Amcham TT said its Digital Transformation Committee has also advocated for promoting and accelerating the use of alternate, technology-based channels for the delivery of Government services and enabling integrated government, with a view to improving cost efficiencies and service quality.

"As the leading business chamber in the area of digital transformation, we remain ready to assist in any consultation the Government wishes to undertake to ensure a fully digital economy."