$75k bail for robbery accused

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

KEVON ANDREWS was granted $75,000 bail when he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with robbery with violence.

Andrews, 25, of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar on Tuesday to answer the charge.

It is alleged that on June 21, Andrews and another man allegedly robbed a security guard in front of his San Fernando home. The 26-year-old guard told police he had just parked his Mazda 6 in front of his house when two men came up to him and told him he was being robbed.

One of them slapped him before taking his Acer laptop and his cellphone. The two men got into his car and drove off.

Andrew was arrested on July 13 during an anti-crime exercise by WPC Magserr Pierre.

He will reappear in court on August 13.