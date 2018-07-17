WI magnificent against Tigers

THE EDITOR: We have had a repeat performance by the West Indies in the second and final cricket Test in Jamaica, defeating Bangladesh in three day. The victory against The Tigers has seen us changing places with Bangladesh in the ICC Test rankings. It’s a start in the climb to the top once more.

I encourage the team to continue its magnificent performances in the three ODIs and three T2Os. We need wins in all of them. The team must be motivated by the Test victories to make a clean sweep.

However, our batting in the second innings of the just concluded Test was not up to standard. Thank goodness for the excellent bowling, especially by skipper Jason Holder (6 for 59), who destroyed the Bangladesh batting.

Team consistency is the key, both with bat and ball, for it is that type of regular performance that makes champions. I look forward to more victories in this series.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH via e-mail