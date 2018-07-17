United All Stars whip D’ A-Team in Bamboo Cricket

UNITED All Stars whipped D’A-Team by seven wickets, on July 6, in the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, as the Bamboo Cricket League 2018 continued.

D’A-Team registered a score of 81 runs for five wickets in their allotted 12 overs, with Shan Ramkissoon top-scoring with 22. Adrian Rampersad contributed 19 and Vicky Gobin 11 for D’A-Team.

Bowling for United All Stars, Alex Frederick took two wickets for 12 runs and Nicholas Goberdhan 2/14.

In response, United All Stars reached 86/3 with an over to spare. Riaz Mohammed struck an unbeaten 32 with Juan Carlos Narine at the other end on 10. Keshore Boodram was also among the runs, with 17.

Shastri Ramdeo got 2/17 for D’A-Team.

Other Results:

July 2 –

LEGENDS 45/6 (12 overs) – Sheldon Thomas 12; Dhanraj Mohan 2/5, Avinash Padart 2/6, Akash Garness 2/9 vs VALLEY BOYS 46/3 (9.5 overs) – Dhanraj Mohan 19 not out, Rishi Singh 11. Valley Boys won by seven wickets.

INVADERS UNITED 71/4 (12 overs) – Viraaj Singh 30 not out vs KNOCK SQUAD 62/9 (12 overs) – Ramesh Dhanraj 13; Nicholas Mohammed 3/15, Amrit Popan 2/26. Invaders United won by nine runs.

July 3 –

MADRAS UNITED 11 (4.5 overs) – Avian Mejais 6/3, Aneil Sammy 2/6 vs WINNERS 12/0 (2.1 overs). Winners won by 10 wickets.

NIGHTINGALE SC 76/7 (12 overs) – Brandon Mohammed 21 not out, Jordan Jahoor 13 not out; Michael Gopaul 2/15 vs TIGERS UNITED 62 (11.5 overs) – Anil Mack 16, Steen Martin 13; Brandon Mohammed 3/19, Narwaz Jahoor 2/14. Nightingale SC won by 14 runs.

July 4 –

DARK HORSE 63/4 (12 overs) – Ravi Soodeen 22, Kurt Cassie 15; Sheldon Belcon 2/7 vs POISON SPORTS 50/5 (12 overs) – Ameer Mohammed 22. Dark Horse won by 13 runs.

BRING DRINKS CREW 59/3 (12 overs) – Brent Beharry 16, Amrit Supersad 11; Antonio Samlal 2/11 vs HARD DRIVE 63/4 (8.5 overs) – Shakeem Prince 23, Terrance Nanan 19 not out; Brent Beharry 3/26. Hard Drive won by six wickets.

July 5 –

AMIGOS 37 (12 overs) – Anil Samaroo 10; Safraaz Ali 2/3, Brandon Harrylochan 2/4, Keron Noreiga 2/9 vs D’ BOSS TEAM 42/3 (5.3 overs) – Richard Ali 18 not out, Jahron Alfred 11. D’ Boss Team won by seven wickets.

KITCHEN KREW 75/5 (12 overs) – Kishore Seeboo 17, Phillip Ramnarine 16, Brandon Ramjit 14; Kester Mangroo 2/19 vs STABLE BOYS 59/4 (12 overs) – Kevon Ramdhanie 14; Joshua Millien 3/9. Kitchen Krew won by 16 runs.

July 6 –

EL DORADO GOLDEN KNIGHTS 63 (12 overs) – Rajiv Seenath 12, Earlan Williams 12; Jacob Larode 4/20, Rajin Kanhai 3/4 vs RAMPAGE 43 (11 overs) – Damian Peters 3/5, Rajiv Seenath 2/6. El Dorado Golden Knights won by 20 runs.

DRUNKEN MASTERS 97/8 (12 overs) – Alex Reynold 28, Kishan Ramtahal 27, Mark Baldeosingh 11; Rino Sahadeo 3/30, Avinash Mohammed 2/11, Roger Bisnath 2/26 vs BLOOD BROTHERS 78/9 (12 overs) – Varma Kheju 27, Ronald Bisnath 14; Avinash Dookran 3/8, Jeremy Kowlessar 3/14, Kishan Ramtahal 2/12. Drunken Masters won by 19 runs.