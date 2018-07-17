Unbeaten Parkites retake Super League lead

MATURA Reunited suffered their first loss this season on Saturday, opening the door for Queen’s Park to take the lead in the TT Super League standings. The Parkites needed no further invitation, cruising to a 4-2 victory over San Fernando Giants on the same day to move two points clear at the summit.

Matura went under 2-1 away to Prison Service FC, at YTC Ground, Arouca.

Nathan Julien and Ricardo Alleyne scored in the first and second half respectively to put Prisons in the driver seat. Brandon Figuera pulled back a late goal but it was not enough for Matura’s record to remain unblemished.

At St Mary’s Ground in St Clair, Queen’s Park’s Keston George scored within three minutes of the start, before San Fernando quickly cancelled his effort thanks to a strike from Triston Khan. The Parkites retook the lead on the half-hour mark through a strike from Glen Walker. Four minutes later, Elton John made it 3-1. Queen’s Park made it 4-1 in the 79th minute courtesy Sean De Silva’s sixth goal of the season, before former TT international Andrei Pacheco halved the deficit for San Fernando Giants in the 84th with the last goal of the match.

National midfielder and set-piece specialist, De Silva, who is eyeing trials in South America, is the second highest scorer in the league with six goals in six matches.

Kevon Woodley, who guided the only other unbeaten team Cunupia FC to a 3-1 win over RSSR FC with a hat-trick on Thursday, now has seven goals this season.

Action resumes on Wednesday when RSSR FC take on FC Santa Rosa at St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, from 5.30 pm.

Results:

Thursday – Cunupia FC 3 (Kevon Woodley 22nd, 26th, 48th) v RSSR FC 1 (Kerron Cordner 58th)

Saturday – Club Sando 1 (Christon Freitas 77th) v FC Santa Rosa 3 (Noel Williams 11th, Kevon Cornwall 4th, Kishun Seecharan 85th); Prison Service 2 (Nathan Julien 10th, Ricardo Alleyne 58th) v Matura Reunited 1 (Brendon Figuera 90th+1); Guaya United FC 3 (Akiel Paul 22nd, Garvin Samaroo 52nd, Carlon Hughes 78th) v Bethel United 0; Metal X Erin FC 1 (Keyon Alexander 10th) v Police 2 (Jason Boodram 35th, 39th); UTT 2 (Kevaughn Connell 52nd, Cyrano Glen 78th) v Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 2 (Anthony Joseph 2nd, Calvi Grazette 81st); QPCC 4 (Keston George 3rd, Glen Walker 30th, Elton John 34th, Sean De Silva 79th) v San Fernando Giants 2 (Triston Khan 14th, Andrei Pacheco 84th).

Fixtures:

Wednesday – RSSR FC v FC Santa Rosa, St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, 5.30 pm

Saturday – Club Sando v San Fernando Giants, Dibe Ground, Long Circular Road, 6 pm; Matura Reunited v FC Santa Rosa, venue TBD, time TBD; UTT v Prison Service FC, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm; Petit Valley/ Diego Martin Untied v Metal X Erin FC, St Anthony’s College Ground, 4 pm.

Sunday – Guaya United v Police FC, Guaya Recreation Ground, 4 pm; RSSR FC v Bethel United, venue TBD, time TBD; QPCC v Cunupia FC, St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, 4 pm.