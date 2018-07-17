TT U-17s miss regional title by .1 point

TT batsman Nicholas Ali survives a stumping in an earlier match against Guyana in the Cricket West Indies regional under 17 tournament at Gilbert Park, Couva. Holder 14-7-18

TT finished agonisingly short of winning the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 50-over title, as Barbados captured the crown by .1 of a point when the last round was played yesterday at various venues in Trinidad.

Barbados ended the tournament with 20.6 points, TT finished second with 20.5 points and Guyana ended third. Barbados won the title as they earned more fast bowling points during the tournament getting 16 fast bowling wickets compared to TT’s 15. Each wicket taken by a fast bowler earns his team .1 of a point.

TT ended the competition with three wins, one loss and one no-result because of rain. In the last round yesterday, TT defeated Leeward Islands by five wickets at Gilbert Park in Couva.

TT manager Surujdath Mahabir was satisfied with his team’s effort during the competition. “Unfortunately we had a rained out game and one bad batting performance against Guyana. The wicket was not conducive to good batting and we had one unfortunate run out. Except for that, I think we had a good bunch of boys, it was a good team, a good balanced team. I think probably we had the best team in the tournament, honestly, when I look at the other teams. It is just unfortunate we lost by .1 of a point.”

TT tried to get as many fast bowling points yesterday by bringing in quickie Vanir Maharaj. The TT fast bowlers combined to take eight wickets with Leon Basanoo taking four for 39 in 7.2 overs, Maharaj grabbing 2/21, Jayden Seales snatching 1/20 and Rivaldo Ramlogan picking up 1/29 to dismiss Leeward Islands for 124 in 31.2 overs. Rasheed Henry top scored for Leeward Islands with 49 off 62 balls which included two fours and one six.

In reply, TT got to 125/5 in 34.4 overs to prevail by five wickets. Leonardo Julien cracked an unbeaten 67 off 95 balls with seven fours and one six to lead the way for TT.

The hosts were 96/5 at one stage, but Nicholas Ali (7) and Julien prevented further inroads to help steer TT to victory. The top bowler was Demari Benta who took 2/26 in 10 overs.

In other matches yesterday, Guyana posted 181/9 batting first, before Barbados got to the target with six wickets in hand at the National Cricket Centre in Couva. At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Windward Islands defeated Jamaica by 83 runs. Windward Islands scored 192/7 then bowled out Jamaica for 109 in 47.3 overs.