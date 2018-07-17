TT II win twice in ITF U-12 tennis

Beckham Sylvester of TT first team won his match against Guyana yesterday in the ITF COTECC 12 and under team competition at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday.

THE TT II team won twice yesterday in Pool B action, as the ITF COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12-and-under team competition sub region 4 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

TT II came from one match down to defeat St Lucia 2-1 in the girls category.

St Lucia’s Alysa Elliot defeated TT’s Kiera Youseff 6-0, 6-2, but Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph restored parity in the tie with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Alannah Bousquet.

And, in the doubles contest, Daniel-Joseph and Inara Chin Lee teamed up to defeat Bousquet and Iyana Paul 3-6, 6-0, 10-4.

In the boys category, TT II recorded a 3-0 sweep over Curacao.

Luca Denoon whipped Cody Ritter 6-1, 6-3, Jaylon Chapman edged Kyan Henriquez 7-6(5), 7-5 and the duo of Chapman and Daniel Jeary brushed aside Ritter and Josephia Zahyd 6-1, 6-2.

There were mixed results for the TT I teams in Pool A.

In the boys section, TT I trounced Guyana 3-0. Beckham Sylvester hammered Jadeon Vieira 6-0, 6-0, Jace Quashie breezed past Hayden Mentore 6-1, 6-2 and the pair of Quashie and Nathan Martin spanked Vieira and Mentore 6-0, 6-0. But TT I suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Curacao in the girls division.

Angelina Maduro came from a set down to beat TT’s Jordane Dookie 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, Sarah Nita cruised past TT’s Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-0 and the Maduro-Nita combination registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Wong and Zara Ghuran.

This tournament continues today, from 9 am, and runs until Saturday.

Other Results:

Girls Pool B – ANTIGUA/BARBUDA (3) vs GUYANA (0) – Aysha Hosam bt Reshida Hardy 6-0, 6-0; Ariel Kelsick bt Saskia Persaud 6-1, 6-0; Brasha Dyer & Aysha Hosam bt Menikshi Jaikissoon & Saskia Persaud 6-3, 6-1.

Boys Pool B – BARBADOS (3) vs GRENADA (0) – Zach Anthony bt Rayvon Alexander 6-4, 6-2; Neil King bt Khayden McQueen 6-2, 6-2; Zach Anthony & Jayden Greenidge bt Rayvon Alexander & Khayden McQueen 6-1, 6-2.