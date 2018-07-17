TT II win twice in ITF U-12 tennis
THE TT II team won twice yesterday in Pool B action, as the ITF COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12-and-under team competition sub region 4 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
TT II came from one match down to defeat St Lucia 2-1 in the girls category.
St Lucia’s Alysa Elliot defeated TT’s Kiera Youseff 6-0, 6-2, but Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph restored parity in the tie with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Alannah Bousquet.
And, in the doubles contest, Daniel-Joseph and Inara Chin Lee teamed up to defeat Bousquet and Iyana Paul 3-6, 6-0, 10-4.
In the boys category, TT II recorded a 3-0 sweep over Curacao.
Luca Denoon whipped Cody Ritter 6-1, 6-3, Jaylon Chapman edged Kyan Henriquez 7-6(5), 7-5 and the duo of Chapman and Daniel Jeary brushed aside Ritter and Josephia Zahyd 6-1, 6-2.
There were mixed results for the TT I teams in Pool A.
In the boys section, TT I trounced Guyana 3-0. Beckham Sylvester hammered Jadeon Vieira 6-0, 6-0, Jace Quashie breezed past Hayden Mentore 6-1, 6-2 and the pair of Quashie and Nathan Martin spanked Vieira and Mentore 6-0, 6-0. But TT I suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Curacao in the girls division.
Angelina Maduro came from a set down to beat TT’s Jordane Dookie 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, Sarah Nita cruised past TT’s Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-0 and the Maduro-Nita combination registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Wong and Zara Ghuran.
This tournament continues today, from 9 am, and runs until Saturday.
Other Results:
Girls Pool B – ANTIGUA/BARBUDA (3) vs GUYANA (0) – Aysha Hosam bt Reshida Hardy 6-0, 6-0; Ariel Kelsick bt Saskia Persaud 6-1, 6-0; Brasha Dyer & Aysha Hosam bt Menikshi Jaikissoon & Saskia Persaud 6-3, 6-1.
Boys Pool B – BARBADOS (3) vs GRENADA (0) – Zach Anthony bt Rayvon Alexander 6-4, 6-2; Neil King bt Khayden McQueen 6-2, 6-2; Zach Anthony & Jayden Greenidge bt Rayvon Alexander & Khayden McQueen 6-1, 6-2.
